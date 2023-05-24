Joint Operation by Local Police Forces Results in Significant Drug Haul, Cash, and Illicit Items

FORT FRANCES – News – On May 12, 2023, a joint operation by law enforcement agencies led to three arrests following a search warrant execution in Fort Frances. The arrested individuals are now facing several drug-related and Criminal Code charges.

Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), and Canine Unit (K9) executed the search warrant at a residence on Portage Avenue in Fort Frances, assisted by the Treaty Three Police Service.

The operation resulted in the seizure of suspected illegal substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Additionally, Canadian currency, along with items typically associated with drug trafficking such as brass knuckles, conductive energy weapons, bear spray, and a baton, were also seized during the raid.

As a result of the operation, Bryant Acheampong, 29, and Jade Morrison, 31, both from Fort Frances, have been arrested and are facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). These charges include possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, trafficking in opioids and methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The third arrestee, Trevor Boshey, 34, of Alberton Township, is also facing charges under the CDSA, specifically for trafficking in methamphetamine.

All three accused have been taken into custody and are due to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

The OPP encourages anyone with information about illegal possession and drug trafficking to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they can report the information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).