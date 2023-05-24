THUNDER BAY – Tuesday morning, it was getting back to the normal work routine. Then a media release came about a motor vehicle collision between a school bus and a child on a bicycle.

Sometimes reporting news one can become a little immune to the depth of human suffering in many of the news reports. It is a natural means of coping to report the news.

This report, and then the later one that the ten-year-old boy had died as a result of the injuries hit hard, our family has young grandchildren, and they are all special.

Coping is hard. But needed. So how can we as a community come to terms with these kinds of terrible tragedies.

In the face of immeasurable sorrow, the community of Thunder Bay is united in mourning the tragic loss of a ten-year-old boy. This heartbreaking incident has left many grappling with feelings of disbelief, sadness, and a profound sense of loss. It’s a stark reminder that grief doesn’t discriminate and that it’s okay – and necessary – to lean on each other for support during these trying times.

The untimely death of a child often leaves us questioning the order of things and trying to make sense of such a devastating loss. It’s important to remember that everyone copes with grief in their own unique way, and it’s okay to not have all the answers.

Coping with Loss

It’s crucial to give yourself permission to grieve. Let your emotions flow – it’s natural to feel sadness, anger, disbelief, guilt, and even moments of relief. These emotions are part of the grieving process. Don’t rush yourself or let others dictate how long or how intensely you should grieve.

Seeking professional help is also a crucial step in navigating this tragic event. Counsellors and psychologists who specialize in grief can provide coping mechanisms and strategies, create a safe space for discussing emotions, and offer reassurance that what you’re experiencing is a normal part of the grieving process.

Understanding the Grief

Understanding grief, particularly in the wake of a child’s death, is a complex process. It’s not linear, and it doesn’t follow a set timetable. Grief may be accompanied by a sense of shock, numbness, and sometimes a lack of feeling. These reactions are normal, and they’re the mind’s way of handling intense pain.

Supporting Each Other

In these challenging times, remember that you are not alone. Support from family and friends can be essential in coping with loss. Sharing memories of the child, expressing feelings, or simply being there in silence can be a source of great comfort. Community vigils, memorials, or collective actions to honour the child can also help to channel grief into actions that support and connect the community.

Helping Children Understand

For the children who knew this young boy, it might be their first encounter with death. Parents and guardians should be open to discussing it with them, providing age-appropriate information, and assuring them it’s okay to express their feelings, whether it’s sadness, confusion, or fear.

As our community in Thunder Bay mourns the loss of this young life, let us draw strength from our collective spirit. It’s a time to grieve, to remember, and to lean on each other. If we can do this, we will navigate through this heartbreak together. We will honour the memory of this young boy and, in time, we will find a way to heal.