Tbaytel Prepares Upgrade to Support Change; Public Encouraged to Update All Communication Devices and Materials

THUNDER BAY – As of May 31, local calls in Northern Ontario, serviced by area code 807, will require 10-digit dialing. A network message will interrupt any local calls made with only seven digits, prompting callers to hang up and redial using the complete 10-digit number, including the area code.

Tbaytel, the leading telecommunications provider in the region, is currently upgrading its existing landline and voice network to accommodate this transition. Completion of this upgrade is expected later in 2023. Home Phone and Business Voice customers of Tbaytel seeking more information on this shift can visit tbaytel.net/10digitdialing.

Both residents and businesses are urged to include their area code to all programmed numbers in their communication devices and equipment. This includes wireline and wireless phones, auto-dialers, computers, alarm systems, and life-support equipment. In addition, they should consider updating their 10-digit phone numbers on stationary, cheques, advertising materials, and databases involving employees, clients, suppliers, and others.

Further information about this transition is available at dial10.ca, a resource website developed by the Telecommunications Alliance. The Alliance represents Canada’s major communications service providers and is working to inform the public about the shift to 10-digit dialing and the introduction of new area codes in specific regions.