Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Highway 17 Under Scrutiny by Kenora OPP

KENORA – NEWS – A fatal accident involving three vehicles occurred on Highway 17 near Burma Road on Monday, May 22, 2023, around 9:00 p.m. Responding to the serious incident were the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Clearwater Bay Fire, City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (CKFES), and Kenora Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The crash involved two sport utility vehicles (SUV) and a pickup truck towing a trailer. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, a 24-year-old resident from Winnipeg was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second SUV, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, were transported by EMS to Lake of The Woods District Hospital. They were later transferred to a Winnipeg Hospital for further medical care. Fortunately, the occupants of the pickup truck escaped without injuries.

Following the accident, Highway 17 at Burma Road had been closed but has now been reopened for traffic.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, along with OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI), are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone possessing additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534. For those preferring to stay anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.