Thunder Bay Police Investigate Fatal Accident Involving School Bus and Young Cyclist

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A tragic accident took place on Thunder Bay’s north side on Tuesday, May 23, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old cyclist following a collision with a school bus. The incident occurred at the intersection of Red River Road and Clarkson Street South, prompting immediate response from first responders.

Reports of the collision between the school bus and the young cyclist came in just after 8:40 a.m. The child was swiftly transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for emergency medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the young cyclist later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident are being thoroughly investigated by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit. Preliminary findings suggest that the school bus was making a right-hand turn from Clarkson Avenue onto Red River Road, while the cyclist was concurrently traveling westbound on the south sidewalk approaching the intersection. At this point, the two made contact.

Although the scene has now been released, the investigation is ongoing.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information that could assist in this investigation, who has not yet provided a statement to the police, to call the non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200.