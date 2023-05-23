Targeted Traffic Enforcement Leads to Multiple Charges; Public Urged to Report Reckless Driving

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment was diligent over the Victoria Day long weekend, laying multiple stunt driving charges as part of their continued commitment to public safety. The focus was on ensuring high police visibility on roadways across the North West Region.

This targeted traffic enforcement led to four individuals facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act for Stunt Driving. The accused include a 29-year-old Thunder Bay resident who was caught driving at 147 kilometers per hour in a 90 km/h zone, a 20-year-old Russian citizen found driving at 160 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, a 34-year-old from Atikokan clocked at 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, and a 45-year-old Thunder Bay individual speeding at 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

All persons charged with a stunt driving offence are subject to a 30-day driving suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The OPP has identified distracted driving, excessive speed, misuse of seatbelts, and impaired driving, collectively known as ‘the big four’, as leading causes of death or injury on OPP-patrolled roadways. Officers will continue to watch for these traffic safety concerns, along with proper vehicle equipment and maintenance, especially critical for the safety of drivers traveling into more remote locations.

While officers patrol northern roadways, members of the public are also encouraged to assist in ensuring road safety. Anyone who observes dangerous driving or suspects a driver may be impaired by alcohol or drugs is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.