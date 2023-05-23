THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – t’s time to rally behind our beloved Thunder Bay Border Cats as they gear up for another exciting season! As we eagerly await the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd, there’s an important call to action for all die-hard fans.

The Border Cats are in urgent need of host families for the upcoming 2023 season, and let me tell you, there’s a fantastic incentive waiting for you! No Frills Supermarket, the ever-generous supporter of our community, has stepped up to the plate and is offering a remarkable $250 gift card to all host families. That’s right, folks – a chance to enjoy the finest groceries and goodies, courtesy of No Frills Supermarket, while opening your homes to these exceptional athletes. Now, let’s talk logistics.

The players will be gracing Thunder Bay for a period of 40 exhilarating days, from the end of May to the middle of August.

These dedicated athletes typically require one or two meals a day, often opting for a late breakfast or an early lunch. But fear not, Thunder Bay, as the team takes great care of their nutrition, ensuring that all players are fed at the stadium following every home game.

Here’s a mind-blowing stat: Over 320 former Northwoods League players, including 13 esteemed former Border Cats, have achieved their dreams of making it to the Major Leagues. Just let that sink in. By becoming a host family, you might have the privilege of billeting a future MLB star right in your own home this summer!

Imagine the stories you’ll share and the memories you’ll create, all while contributing to the development of these extraordinary talents.

But wait, there’s more! As a host family, you’ll receive a treasure trove of perks. Complimentary tickets to all 36 home games will be yours, ensuring you never miss a single exhilarating moment on the diamond.

That’s not all – you’ll also enjoy exclusive discounts on Border Cats merchandise, allowing you to proudly display your support for the team. And hold onto your hats, folks, because you’ll gain access to special team-only events throughout the season. These priceless experiences will make you feel like a true insider, deeply connected to the heart and soul of Thunder Bay baseball. So, how can you get in on this extraordinary opportunity?

It’s simple! For more information on the host family program, reach out to the Border Cats through the following channels: email them at bordercatshostfamily@gmail.com, give them a call at (807) 766-CATS, or visit their official website at https://northwoodsleague.com/thund…/host-family-program-2/.

Don’t wait any longer – seize this chance to become an integral part of the Thunder Bay Border Cats family! Thunder Bay, let’s come together once again, rallying behind our team both on and off the field.

The 2023 season is set to be a spectacular one, filled with thrilling moments and the potential for greatness. Show the world what true hospitality and passion for sports look like by becoming a Border Cats host family. Step up to the plate, Thunder Bay – your team needs you!