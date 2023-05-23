THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a distressing development earlier today, a teenager was involved in a motor vehicle collision with a bus at the intersection of Red River Road and Clarkson Street South in Thunder Bay.

Local authorities were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the alert at around 8:40 a.m.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers, along with emergency personnel from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS, responded promptly to the crisis. The affected cyclist, a teenager, was swiftly transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. As of the time of reporting, the severity of the teen’s injuries remains unclear.

The investigation into the incident is actively underway, with police maintaining their presence at the collision site to gather further details about the incident. As a result, motorists in the area are likely to experience traffic disruptions. Thunder Bay Police Service advises commuters to avoid the area where possible until they provide additional notice.