Yoyo Liu’s groundbreaking NFT event, Minted In Hollywood, is making waves in film distribution and digital asset ownership. Drawing in a crowd of 500-600 enthusiasts, the event served as a platform to showcase the cutting-edge Footage platform and its secure NFT purchasing system. Liu’s visionary goal is to bridge the gap between traditional filmmakers, directors, producers, and actors/actresses of the WEB2 world and the emerging opportunities in the WEB3 world.

This fusion of talent and technology is unprecedented and holds immense potential. However, Minted In Hollywood was not merely a showcase of technology; it provided a multi-sensory experience. Attendees were treated to a captivating freestyle rap performance by Chris Lavrar, adding a musical flair to the event. Additionally, a live display room showcased the SuperBees-GenesisNFT project, offering a visual feast for the guests. For those seeking a personalized touch, an interactive printing station allowed attendees to create custom t-shirts adorned with their favorite NFTs and digital assets. The presence of notable figures like Chris Lavrar, Georges Chamchoum, and Tiger Chen added to the excitement and prestige of the event.

Reflecting on the success of Minted In Hollywood, Yoyo Liu expressed her delight in the overwhelming excitement and motivation it generated. She stated, “We set out to demonstrate the infinite possibilities of digital asset ownership and the Footage platform, and the outcome exceeded our wildest expectations. We are thrilled to continue this journey and invite others to join us on this thrilling adventure.”

As Minted In Hollywood marks a significant milestone in the film and digital asset ownership sectors, anticipation builds for the forthcoming groundbreaking gatherings curated by Yoyo Liu and her team. The future of film distribution and digital asset ownership has arrived, presenting astonishing possibilities that were once unimaginable.