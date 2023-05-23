THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Its back to the grind, but at least it is a short week.

Get aware for wildfire smoke to impact the region.

Thunder Bay

Today, the skies will be as cloudy as a confused sheep trying to find its way home. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers, but don’t worry, it’s just Mother Nature’s way of playing a game of weather roulette. Will it rain? Will it not? It’s like a surprise party where the clouds can’t make up their minds!

Oh, and let’s not forget about the risk of a thunderstorm. It’s like the weather decided to add some extra excitement to the mix. Thunder and lightning? Sounds like nature’s own version of a drumroll and confetti cannons!

But wait, there’s more! Late in the afternoon, we have a surprise guest joining the party—local smoke. It’s like the sky decided to turn into a barbecue grill and forgot to invite us. Just imagine the clouds roasting marshmallows and sharing jokes in the smoky haze. Don’t worry, they’ll make sure the smoke doesn’t spoil all the fun!

Now, let’s talk about the temperature. It’ll reach a pleasant high of 21 degrees Celsius. It’s like nature saying, “Here’s a taste of warmth, my dear Thunder Bay residents. Enjoy it while you can!”

As night falls, the clouds will start to part ways, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. There’s still a 60 percent chance of showers early in the evening, just to keep you on your toes. But fear not, the sky will eventually clear, as if the clouds decided to take a break and let the stars have their moment in the spotlight.

And yes, you guessed it—the local smoke will make an appearance in the evening. It’s like a smoky intermission in the comedy show of weather. Just imagine the clouds doing their best impersonations of famous comedians in the hazy atmosphere.

The temperature will drop to a comfortable low of plus 5 degrees Celsius. It’s like nature saying, “Here’s a cozy evening for you, Thunder Bay. Snuggle up, grab your favorite blanket, and enjoy the evening’s entertainment!”

So, Thunder Bay, get ready for a day filled with unpredictable weather antics, a touch of thunderous excitement, and a sprinkle of smoky surprises. Embrace the clouds, laugh with the thunder, and enjoy the whimsical twists and turns of Mother Nature’s comedy show. Stay dry, stay safe, and have a laugh-filled journey through the hilarious world of weather!

Fort Frances

Today, the skies will be as indecisive as a squirrel trying to choose which nut to bury. It’ll be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, but hey, it’s like the clouds are playing a game of hide-and-seek. Will they shower you with rain or keep you dry? It’s nature’s way of keeping you on your toes!

But wait, there’s more excitement coming your way! There’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, like a surprise guest crashing the weather party. Thunder and lightning? Oh, it’s nature’s way of providing the ultimate soundtrack and light show for the day. Just make sure to grab some popcorn and enjoy the electrifying performance!

And oh, don’t forget about the late afternoon guest—local smoke. It’s like the sky decided to have its own BBQ and forgot to invite us. Just imagine the clouds trying to grill burgers and hotdogs in the hazy atmosphere. Who knew clouds could be such talented chefs?

The wind will join the fun, too! It’ll be blowing in from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Hold onto your hats, folks! It’s going to be a windy adventure!” Just make sure your hats are securely fastened, or they might end up taking a joyride in the gusty winds.

Now, let’s talk temperature. It’s going to be a delightful high of 24 degrees Celsius. It’s like nature is providing you with the perfect balance of warmth and comfort. So, embrace the temperature, soak up the atmosphere, and enjoy the day!

As night falls, the clouds will start to part ways, allowing some starry glimpses in the sky. There’s still a 60 percent chance of showers early in the evening, but fear not, the sky will eventually clear like a magician revealing their grand finale.

And yes, you guessed it—local smoke will make a special appearance in the evening. It’s like the clouds decided to put on a smoky performance before calling it a night. Just imagine the clouds blowing smoke rings and sharing jokes in the atmospheric haze. They sure know how to add some humor to the mix!

The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. It’s like nature is saying, “Let’s change the direction and keep things interesting!” So, hold onto your hats, Fort Frances, and enjoy the windy symphony of the evening.

The temperature will drop to a cozy low of 8 degrees Celsius. It’s nature’s way of saying, “Here’s a comfortable night for you, Fort Frances. Snuggle up, enjoy the clear sky, and have a restful night’s sleep!”

So, Fort Frances, get ready for a day filled with surprises, laughter, and weather wonders! Embrace the clouds, dance in the rain (if it comes), and enjoy the whimsical twists and turns of Mother Nature’s comedy show. Stay dry, stay safe, and have a laughter-filled journey through the hilarious world of weather!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Today, the skies will be as unpredictable as a squirrel trying to remember where it buried its acorns. It’ll be a mix of sun and cloud, keeping you guessing if the sun will shine or the clouds will take over. It’s like a game of weather roulette, where you never know what you’ll get!

But wait, there’s more! There’s a 60 percent chance of showers, just to add some excitement to your day. Will you need an umbrella or can you leave it at home? It’s like a surprise dance party where the raindrops and sunshine take turns on the dance floor.

And let’s not forget about the afternoon guest—local smoke. It’s like the sky decided to have its own BBQ party and invite you all. Just imagine the clouds grilling up some smoky goodness and sharing jokes in the hazy atmosphere. It’s like nature’s own comedy club up in the sky!

The wind will join the fun, too! It’ll be blowing in from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Hold onto your hats, folks! It’s going to be a windy adventure!” Just make sure your hats are securely fastened, or they might end up taking flight like a mischievous bird.

Now, let’s talk temperature. It’ll reach a delightful high of 17 degrees Celsius. It’s like nature is providing you with a comfortable balance of warmth and coolness. So, embrace the temperature, enjoy the mix of sun and cloud, and let the weather add some fun to your day!

As night falls, the skies will clear up, leaving you with a starry spectacle to enjoy. You can bid farewell to the rain and clouds, and welcome a clear sky. And yes, the local smoke will make an appearance in the early evening. It’s like a smoky intermission in the weather show, adding a touch of mystery to the atmosphere.

The wind will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. It’s like nature saying, “Let’s calm down and enjoy the serenity of the night.” So, let the wind lull you into a peaceful sleep.

The temperature will drop to a cool low of 6 degrees Celsius. It’s nature’s way of saying, “Here’s a refreshing night for you, Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Snuggle up, enjoy the clear sky, and have a restful night’s sleep!”

Kenora

Today, the skies will be as indecisive as a squirrel trying to choose between acorns. It’ll be a mix of sun and cloud, keeping you guessing if the sun will shine or the clouds will take center stage. It’s like a weather rollercoaster, where every turn brings a new surprise!

But wait, there’s more! There’s a 60 percent chance of showers, just to keep you on your toes. Will you need an umbrella or can you dance in the rain? It’s like a spontaneous water party where the raindrops join the sun for a synchronized dance routine.

And let’s not forget about the afternoon guest—local smoke. It’s like the sky decided to have its own smoky BBQ and invite everyone. Just imagine the clouds grilling up some smoky treats and sharing jokes in the hazy atmosphere. Who knew clouds could be such talented chefs?

The wind will join the fun, too! It’ll be blowing in from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. Hold onto your hats, Kenora! It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Let’s add a touch of excitement to your day!” Just make sure your hats are securely fastened, or they might take flight like a playful kite.

Now, let’s talk temperature. It’ll reach a delightful high of 20 degrees Celsius. It’s like nature is giving you a warm embrace, inviting you to enjoy the day and soak up the atmosphere. So, embrace the temperature, let the mix of sun and cloud entertain you, and make the most of the day!

As night falls, the skies will clear up, like a magician revealing their grand finale. You can say goodbye to the rain and clouds, and welcome a clear sky. And yes, the local smoke will make an appearance in the early evening, adding a touch of mystery and intrigue to the atmosphere. It’s like the sky decided to put on a smoky performance before calling it a night.

The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, like a gentle breeze bidding you goodnight. It’s like nature saying, “Let’s calm down and enjoy the serenity of the night.” So, let the wind lull you into a peaceful sleep and dream of whimsical weather adventures.

The temperature will drop to a comfortable low of 9 degrees Celsius. It’s nature’s way of saying, “Here’s a cozy night for you, Kenora. Snuggle up, enjoy the clear sky, and have a restful night’s sleep!”

Sachigo Lake

Today, the sun will shine upon Sachigo Lake like a spotlight on a stage. It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Let’s brighten up your day and give you a dose of Vitamin D!” So, put on your shades and embrace the sunny vibes!

But wait, there’s more! The wind will be blowing in from the northeast at a gentle pace of 20 km/h. It’s like a refreshing breeze, tickling your skin and whispering secrets from distant lands. So, let the wind brush against your cheeks and enjoy its playful nature.

The temperature will reach a comfortable high of 11 degrees Celsius. It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Here’s a pleasant day for you, Sachigo Lake. Not too hot, not too cold, just perfect!” So, bask in the warmth, feel the gentle rays on your skin, and enjoy the sunshine.

As night falls, the skies will clear up, revealing a starry spectacle above. It’s like a cosmic fireworks show, where the stars twinkle and shine, creating a magical atmosphere. So, take a moment to gaze at the night sky and appreciate the beauty it holds.

The wind will calm down to a gentle breeze, up to 15 km/h. It’s like a lullaby from nature, gently whispering you to sleep. Just make sure to bundle up, as the temperature will drop to a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius. It’s like nature reminding you to keep warm and cozy during the night.