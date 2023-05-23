OPP Investigating Incident Involving Sexual Assault and Assault with a Weapon; Resources Available for Victims of Assaults and Intimate Partner Violence

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an incident of intimate partner violence that occurred in Kaministiquia on May 17, 2023. Thunder Bay Medical Services (EMS) also responded to the 911 call from a residence, leading to the hospitalization of two injured residents.

Following an extensive investigation, members of the Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit have brought multiple charges against a 46-year-old resident of Kaministiquia. The charges include two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

The accused is currently being held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on May 24, 2023, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay. The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the victim.

The OPP is appealing to the public for any information regarding this incident. Anyone with pertinent information should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

In the wake of this incident, authorities are emphasizing that victims of assaults and intimate partner violence are not alone. There are several local resources available to those who need support. These include:

Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services: (807) 684-1051

Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre: (807) 684-6751

Faye Peterson House: Crisis Line: (807) 633-3052

These resources are available to provide assistance and support for those affected by such incidents.