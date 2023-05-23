THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Motor Vehicle collision resulted in the closure of Highway 17 just east of Thunder Bay.

The OPP have reported as of 6:30 PM EDT that both lanes have re-opened.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>COLLISION: Report of a 4 vehicle collision on HWY 11/17 just east of HWY 587. Extrication required. Crews on scene requesting additional fire crews. <br><br>Please move over for emergency vehicles. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shuniah?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Shuniah</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ONHwys</a> <a href=”https://t.co/6MriceDQdU”>pic.twitter.com/6MriceDQdU</a></p>— Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services (@ShuniahFire) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ShuniahFire/status/1661113612050505754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 23, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>