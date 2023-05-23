Joint Operation Results in Charges for Brampton Man; Police Continue to Urge Public Reporting of Illegal Drug Activities

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On May 22, 2023, a coordinated operation in Fort Frances led to one person’s arrest on multiple drug-related charges. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine Unit (K9), aided by the Treaty Three Police Service, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Fifth Street East in Fort Frances.

The resulting investigation led to the arrest of an individual and the seizure of suspected cocaine. Additionally, Canadian currency and other items associated with drug trafficking were recovered.

Dane Brown, a 30-year-old resident of Brampton, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code. The charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Brown has been remanded into custody and appeared for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 23, 2023.

The OPP encourages anyone with information concerning illegal drug possession and trafficking to reach out immediately at 1-888-310-1122. For those preferring to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).