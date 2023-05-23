Technical Collision Investigators Scour Scene as Multiple Services Respond to Serious Accident

KENORA – NEWS – On Monday, May 22, 2023, a severe two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 17 near Burma Road, leading to the closure of the roadway. Local authorities, including the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI), Clearwater Bay Fire, City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (CKFES), and Kenora Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the fatal incident around 9:00 p.m.

The tragic accident involved two sport utility vehicles (SUV). Regrettably, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger from the second SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were promptly transported by EMS to the Lake of The Woods District Hospital for further medical attention.

As of 5:30 am CDT on Tuesday, Highway 17 at Burma Road remains inaccessible as the investigation continues. The OPP and the TCI are working diligently to ascertain the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who may have further information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, they can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.