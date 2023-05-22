Caution advised as fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across the region, with an extreme hazard zone near Armstrong

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – NetNewsLedger reports a new wildfire, still not under control, in the Northwest Region. As of Monday evening, Sioux Lookout 4, situated in Wawakapewin First Nation near the shoreline of Long Dog Lake, is the latest confirmed fire, covering an area of 0.2 hectares.

According to the Northwest Fire Region officials, the fire hazard in the region varies from moderate to high. A pocket of extreme hazard has also been identified northwest of Lake Nipigon, around the town of Armstrong. For a more detailed overview of the fire hazard conditions in your area, please refer to the Interactive Map.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services urge the public to exercise caution during outdoor burning activities. Environmentally friendly methods of disposing yard waste and woody debris, such as composting or utilizing local landfills, are recommended. If outdoor burning is unavoidable, adherence to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is critical.

Fires should only be ignited within two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Adequate tools and water should always be at hand to contain the fire. For complete guidelines on safe outdoor burning, refer to the Outdoor Burning Regulations.

In case of spotting a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please call 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of these rivers, please dial 911.

Stay informed and prepared during this wildfire season by following @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet on Twitter for English and French updates respectively. Preventing wildland fires is a collective responsibility; let’s stay vigilant together.