THUNDER BAY – WEATHER ADVISORY – Were you getting ahead of the planting season this weekend? Mother Nature is sending a message with a frost advisory.

The meteorological department has issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas: Thunder Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Red Lake, and Kenora. Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions to protect sensitive plants, and crops, from potential frost damage.

Weather Conditions: A high-pressure system moving across the region has brought in clear skies and calm winds, allowing temperatures to rapidly drop during the overnight hours. These ideal conditions for radiational cooling have resulted in the formation of frost, which can pose a threat to vulnerable vegetation and exposed surfaces.

Impacts and Recommendations: