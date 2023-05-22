GERALDTON – NEWS – On May 21, 2023, local law enforcement authorities in the Ontario town of Geraldton received a report of a potential impaired driver. Responding to the complaint, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), specifically from the Greenstone Detachment, were able to locate the suspected vehicle and conduct an investigation.

Following the investigation, 35-year-old Geraldton resident, Matthew Olsen, was subsequently arrested. Olsen now faces a multitude of charges including Operation While Impaired due to both Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), Adult Mischief – Domestic, and Adult Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence.

Olsen is scheduled to make his first appearance in Geraldton Court on June 15, 2023.

The Greenstone OPP Detachment is unwavering in their commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone using Ontario’s roadways. They encourage members of the public to assist in their mission by reporting any instances of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving. In case of emergencies, the public can dial 911, or for non-emergency complaints, they can contact 1-888-310-1122.

For individuals interested in learning more about the potential consequences of drinking and driving, more information can be found at the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml.