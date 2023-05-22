EDMONTON – Wildfire Update – Alberta is currently facing extreme wildfire conditions, prompting an urgent appeal to residents to exercise caution. The province has declared a state of emergency, and residents evacuated due to wildfires are asked to register at local reception centers or online at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.

A fire ban and an off-highway vehicle restriction have been imposed across the Forest Protection Area. The fire danger remains extremely high in northern Alberta and high to very high along the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Winds are predicted to change direction over the weekend, while widespread, steady rain is expected through Tuesday, with west-central regions predicted to receive the most precipitation.

Poor air quality continues to affect several communities. Residents are encouraged to visit airquality.alberta.ca to monitor local air quality levels and potential health risks associated with wildfire smoke. Current wildfire information is available on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

So far, 16 evacuation orders and 18 Alberta Emergency Alerts (10 orders, 8 alerts) have been issued. There are currently 10,872 evacuees, with more than 2,700 personnel working on the wildfires, including support from partner agencies across Canada, the United States, and the Canadian Armed Forces. An additional 24 firefighters from the northwestern United States have arrived in the province to assist.

Voluntary recreation restrictions on public lands and provincial park closures are in place for the extended weekend. A comprehensive list of closures and restriction details is available for review.

Since announcing one-time emergency financial assistance for evacuees, the government has processed over 13,500 applications, with more than $18.3 million sent to evacuees via e-transfers and over $6 million distributed through debit cards.

Albertans who wish to assist can make cash donations to the Canadian Red Cross or a recognized charitable organization in their regions. The Canadian and Alberta governments will match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal, effectively tripling each dollar donated.

Moreover, the Canadian Red Cross has launched an Immediate Support to Not-for-Profit Organizations program, providing $5,000 one-time funding to eligible community organizations delivering immediate relief assistance.

For offers of support, the government encourages individuals and companies with goods or services to contribute to the wildfire response to email EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.

For more information on the emergency and support for evacuees, visit alberta.ca/emergency.

