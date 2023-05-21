THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in locating a missing person, 25-year-old Sheldon Waboose. Sheldon was last spotted on Saturday, May 20 around 9:00 am in the Tamarack Pl. area.

Sheldon is of Indigenous descent, standing approximately 6 feet tall and of medium build. He has short, black hair, and brown eyes that stand out as prominent features.

When last seen, Sheldon was dressed in a black Champion-branded hooded sweatshirt, black joggers, and black and white Nike sneakers.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with any information on Sheldon’s whereabouts to contact them directly at (807) 684-1200.

Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers. This can be done by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online via their website at www.p3tips.com. The safety and well-being of Sheldon Waboose remain a top priority, and any help from the public in locating him is deeply appreciated.