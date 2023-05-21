Albertans are asked to continue doing their part to limit new wildfire starts as extreme fire conditions are expected to persist through the critical May long weekend period.

Those evacuated due to wildfires should register at local reception centres or at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.

Current situation

Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency. Visit alberta.ca/emergency for information or call 310-4455, now available 24-7.

A fire ban and an off-highway vehicle restriction is in place across the Forest Protection Area.

The fire danger remains very high to extreme in northern Alberta and high to very high along the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Winds are expected to shift over the weekend.

Widespread, steady rain is expected to begin early Monday morning and continue through Tuesday, with west-central regions expected to see the highest precipitation amounts.

Current wildfire information is available on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

Some communities remain affected by poor air quality. Keep up-to-date on special air quality statements and advisories. Visit airquality.alberta.ca, to find out the level of health risk associated with your local air quality. Learn more about the potential affects of wildfire smoke on your health.

Evacuation orders: 17

Alberta Emergency Alerts: 19 (11 orders, 8 alerts)

Number of evacuees: 10,678

Alberta currently has more than 2,700 personnel working on wildfires. This includes support from partner agencies across Canada and the United States as well as the Canadian Armed Forces.

An additional 24 firefighters from the northwestern United States have arrived in the province.

New information

While fire danger remains extreme throughout most of the province, a voluntary recreation restriction on public lands and a number of provincial park closures are in effect for the long weekend.

You can view a full list of closures and restriction details.

Support for evacuees

Since the announcement of one-time emergency financial assistance for evacuees, more than 13,200 applications have been processed.

More than $18 million in e-transfers has been sent to evacuees.

More than $5.6 million in debit cards has been distributed.

Debit cards are available for evacuees unable to receive an e-transfer at 15 Alberta Supports Centre locations with extended hours and at Edmonton and Calgary evacuation centres.

Donations

Albertans who wish to help can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or within their regions to a recognized charitable organization of their choice.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross is launching an Immediate Support to Not-for-Profit Organizations program to deliver urgent and ongoing support for people affected by wildfires across Alberta. Eligible community organizations providing immediate relief assistance may apply for $5,000 in one-time funding. View full program eligibility criteria.

Offers of support

Government staff have been coordinating a high volume of offers from Albertans and across North America.

Individuals and companies with goods or services to offer or donate to support the government’s response to the wildfire can continue to email EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.

For more information on the emergency and supports for evacuees, go to alberta.ca/emergency.