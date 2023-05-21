THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – As of the evening of Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Northwest Fire Region has reported no new wildfires for the day. This update comes from the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, provided at 1733 CST.

From the recent incidents, Red Lake 2, confirmed in the North Spirit Lake First Nation on the evening of Saturday, May 20, is currently under control. The fire, covering an area of 0.1 hectares, is presently being held.

Fire hazards in the region are presently moderate to high, particularly in the central part of the Northwest Region. Conversely, the Far North and regions extending from Quetico Provincial Park to Thunder Bay are posing mostly low to moderate hazards. For a more detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your locality, please check the Interactive Map provided by the Fire Services.

Public safety remains a priority, and the public is being reminded to exercise caution when performing any outdoor burning. Alternative methods for disposing of yard waste and woody debris, such as composting or using local landfill services, are being encouraged. If burning is a necessity, the public is asked to comply with Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

These regulations stipulate that fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Adequate tools and water for containment should always be available at the site of the fire. For a comprehensive understanding of safe outdoor burning, please consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

To report wildland fires, the public is instructed to dial 310-FIRE for fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers. For fires south of these rivers, please dial 911.