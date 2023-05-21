THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Ever notice that on weekends, and especially long weekends it always seems like time moves way too fast? Take time to enjoy a walk, the fresh air, and fire up the barbecue tonight and enjoy a Sunday dinner. Check out our article on Grilling Corn on the Cob to perfection!

Thunder Bay

Early this morning, expect increasing cloudiness in the sky. There is a 30 percent chance of showers, so you may want to keep an umbrella handy. The wind will be coming from the northeast at 20 km/h, gradually becoming light as the morning progresses.

In terms of temperatures, the high for today will reach 13 degrees Celsius. While it may not be overly warm, it’s still advisable to dress appropriately for the changing weather conditions.

As night falls, you can anticipate a few clouds in the sky. The temperature will drop to plus 3 degrees Celsius, and there is a risk of frost. If you have any sensitive plants outdoors, consider taking precautions to protect them from potential frost damage.

The UV index for today is 7, which is categorized as high. Even with the cloud cover, it’s important to be mindful of sun protection measures if you spend time outside.

Stay prepared for the possibility of showers, keep an eye on the changing weather, and have a great day in Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Today, you can expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. The high temperature will reach 22 degrees Celsius, providing comfortable conditions for outdoor activities. However, it’s always a good idea to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun’s UV rays. The UV index is 7, which is categorized as high, so remember to apply sunscreen and wear appropriate sun protection.

As night approaches, a few clouds will roll in. The low temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius, offering a relatively mild and comfortable evening.

Enjoy the mix of sun and cloud today in Fort Frances, and have a great day ahead!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The day will start off cloudy, but as the morning progresses, it will transition into a mix of sun and cloud. The wind will be coming from the northeast at 20 km/h, gradually becoming light in the afternoon. The high temperature for today is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

With a UV index of 7, categorized as high, it’s important to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. Make sure to apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and seek shade when needed.

As the day turns into evening, the skies will clear, and it will be a clear night. The temperature will drop to a low of 8 degrees Celsius, creating a cool and pleasant atmosphere.

Enjoy the mix of sun and cloud during the day, and have a wonderful evening in Dryden and Vermilion Bay!

Kenora

The day will start off cloudy in Kenora, but as the morning progresses, it will transition into a mix of sun and cloud. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, and it will become light near noon. The high temperature for today is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

With a UV index of 7, categorized as high, it’s important to take precautions against the sun’s rays. Remember to apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and seek shade when necessary.

As the day turns into evening, the skies will clear, and it will be a clear night in Kenora. The temperature will drop to a low of 9 degrees Celsius, creating a cool and comfortable night.

Enjoy the mix of sun and cloud during the day, and have a pleasant evening in Kenora!

Sachigo Lake

It will be a sunny day in Sachigo Lake with calm wind speeds of up to 15 km/h. The high temperature for today is expected to reach 11 degrees Celsius. However, please be aware that the wind chill will make it feel colder, reaching as low as minus 6 degrees Celsius this morning.

With a UV index of 6, categorized as high, it’s important to take precautions to protect yourself from the sun. Consider wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and protective clothing to shield yourself from harmful UV rays.

As the day progresses into the evening, the skies will remain clear, and the temperature will drop to a low of zero degrees Celsius. Make sure to dress warmly and be prepared for a chilly night.

Enjoy the sunny weather in Sachigo Lake today and have a pleasant evening!