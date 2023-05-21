From Backyard BBQs to Campfire Feasts, Elevate Your Corn on the Cob Game with These Expert Techniques

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Corn on the cob is a delicious great addition to a barbecue! While some stick to the tried and old method of taking off the husks and boiling the cobs of corn in a pot of water, there are better choices.

A traditional way to cook corn over an open flame outdoors is to use a cooking method known as “roasting on the cob.”

Here’s how you can do it:

Start a fire: Build a fire in your outdoor fire pit, campfire, or barbecue grill. Allow the flames to die down and let the wood or charcoal burn until you have a bed of hot embers. Prepare the corn: While you can remove the outer husks of the corn, leaving a few inner layers intact to protect the kernels, it is far easier to leave the entire husks on the corn, this seems to hold in more moisture and makes for very tender corn. You can also remove all the husks if you prefer, however then you have to watch the roasting process extremely closely. Soak the corn (optional): Soaking the corn in water for about 10 minutes before roasting can help keep it moist during cooking. This step is particularly useful if you’ve removed all the husks. Roast the corn: Place the corn directly on the grill above the hot embers, using long tongs or a grill grate if available. Position the corn in a way that it directly touches the embers. Rotate the corn occasionally to ensure even cooking. The corn will roast and char on the outside while the kernels become tender inside. This process usually takes about 10-15 minutes depending on the heat of the flame. Check for doneness: To check if the corn is cooked, peel back a small section of the husk or pierce a kernel with a fork. The corn should be tender and juicy. If it’s not done, continue roasting for a few more minutes. Remove from the fire: Once the corn is cooked to your liking, carefully remove it from the fire using long tongs or a grill glove. Be cautious as the corn and husks will be hot. Peel and season: Peel back the remaining husks and remove any silk strands. Season the corn with salt, pepper, butter, or any other desired toppings. Some traditional options include spreading mayonnaise or sour cream on the corn, followed by sprinkling with chili powder, grated cheese, or lime juice. Serve and enjoy: Serve the roasted corn while it’s still hot. It’s a delightful and flavourful treat to savour outdoors.

Remember, when cooking corn over an open flame, the cooking time may vary based on the intensity of the heat and the size of the corn. Keep a close eye on the corn to prevent burning and adjust cooking times as needed.