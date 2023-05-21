International Wrestling Sensation The Laredo Kid to Make His Canadian Debut with Canadian Wrestling’s Elite!

Thunder Bay – Sports -Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) reveals the highly anticipated Cruel Summer Tour, featuring five adrenaline-pumping events across Ontario. What makes this tour even more extraordinary is the inclusion of the mesmerizing and acrobatic style of professional wrestling known as Lucha Libre. CWE is proud to present the debut of the renowned Laredo Kid, a true icon in the wrestling world!

For the first time in his illustrious 20-year career, the internationally acclaimed AAA Mexico Superstar and current IMPACT! Wrestling Star, The Laredo Kid, will grace the Canadian wrestling scene! With his iconic mask and unparalleled skills, The Laredo Kid stands as one of the most spectacular and awe-inspiring competitors on the planet. His remarkable list of championships includes the prestigious AAA Cruiserweight Championship, a testament to his undeniable talent.

Not only is The Laredo Kid an IMPACT! Wrestling mainstay, but he is also a top contender for the organization’s coveted X-Division Title. Additionally, he has made multiple appearances for All Elite Wrestling since its inception, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite has a storied history of hosting legendary Lucha Libre performers, such as Juventud Guerrera, Psicosis, Super Crazy, Konnan, Vampiro, and more. Now, they proudly add The Laredo Kid to that esteemed list—a future Lucha Libre legend in the prime of his career, ready to showcase his extraordinary talent against the best in CWE for the very first time!

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience as The Laredo Kid takes the CWE stage, delivering jaw-dropping high-flying maneuvers and awe-inspiring athleticism.

See The Laredo Kid on the following events,

July 4- Bradford, ON

July 5- Sudbury, ON

July 6- Elliot Lake, ON

July 7- Sault Ste. Marie, ON

July 8- Thunder Bay, ON