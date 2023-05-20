FORT FRANCES — The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances have taken two individuals into custody and charged them with impaired operation following separate calls for service.

In the early morning hours of May 17, 2023, OPP received a traffic complaint concerning a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located on Highway 11 near Mine Centre, and a traffic stop was promptly conducted.

Subsequent to the investigation, Angela Shutes, a 26-year-old resident of Atikokan, Ontario, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

Later that day, at approximately 8:59 a.m., Fort Frances OPP responded to a call for service in the parking lot of Tim Hortons, where a female was found passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrived at the scene and apprehended the occupant.

Following an investigation, Kristen Kaun, a 41-year-old individual from Fort Frances, Ontario, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

Both drivers have received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Angela Shutes is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023, while Kristen Kaun is set to appear on June 26, 2023.

The OPP remains dedicated to ensuring road safety and encourages motorists to report any suspicions of impaired driving by contacting the police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.