THUNDER BAY — Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing person, Aidan Spade, who is 17 years old.

Aidan was last seen around 11:00 am on Friday, May 19, in the vicinity of Waterloo Street and Victoria Avenue.

The missing individual is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 5′ 10” tall, with an athletic build. He has medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Aidan was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with blue writing and black faded jeans. A photo of Aidan is attached for reference.

Anyone with information regarding Aidan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.