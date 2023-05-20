Thunder Bay, ON – A 48-year-old man from St. George, New Brunswick, has been charged in relation to two ongoing fraud investigations. The suspect, Kyle Preston Leslie, appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on January 20, 2023, where he faced charges of fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The investigations began when the St. George RCMP detachment received a report on March 30, 2022, regarding a victim in Ontario who had fallen victim to a significant amount of money in a lottery scam. Subsequently, on August 10, 2022, the St. George RCMP detachment received a similar report from a second victim in Alberta who had also been defrauded in the same scam.

After conducting a thorough investigation, law enforcement was able to identify the 48-year-old man from St. George, New Brunswick, as a person of interest in both fraud cases.

The Thunder Bay Police Service in Ontario and the Medicine Hat Police Service in Alberta provided valuable assistance during the investigations.

Following his court appearance, Kyle Preston Leslie was released from custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 12.

To prevent falling victim to fraudulent activities, individuals are encouraged to report any suspicious incidents to their local police and the platform they used for communication. If fraudulent sales or transactions are suspected, victims should immediately notify their financial institution. The Canadian Center for Cyber Security website and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraud.ca (or call 1-888-495-8501) offer helpful information on how to protect oneself online.

As the legal proceedings progress, the Thunder Bay community and the wider public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved.