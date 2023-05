THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) have deployed a team of investigators to the Deer Lake Airport (Ontario), to investigate a landing accident involving a SA227-TT aircraft registered to Skycare Air Ambulance.

The accident happened on Friday, as the aircraft with five aboard was landing, apparently in fog at the Deer Lake Airport.

There were no reported serious injuries.

The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.