THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As of Saturday evening, there have been no new confirmed fires in the Northwest Region today, providing some relief amid ongoing fire concerns.

The fire hazard in the central portion of the Northwest Region is mostly moderate to high. However, a small section northwest of Lake Nipigon is currently experiencing an extreme hazard. In contrast, the Far North and areas spanning from Quetico Provincial Park to Thunder Bay are presenting a mostly low to moderate fire hazard.

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services emphasize the importance of following Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations to ensure safety. When disposing of yard waste and woody debris, it is encouraged to consider alternative methods such as composting or utilizing local landfills. If burning is necessary, strict adherence to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is crucial.

According to the regulations, fires should only be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. It is essential to have the necessary tools and an adequate water supply to contain the fire at the site. Familiarize yourself with the rules for safe outdoor burning by consulting the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

In the event of a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please contact 310-FIRE (3473) to report it. For forest fires situated south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911 immediately.

The Northwest Region continues to monitor the fire situation closely and urges residents to stay vigilant and comply with safety guidelines to prevent wildfires and protect the community’s well-being.