Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Saturday will perhaps be the best day for getting things done outside, as rain is forecast for later in the weekend. Enjoy the first long weekend of the summer.

Thunder Bay

Get ready for some clearing skies and a delightful day ahead. The clouds will gradually give way to sunshine, creating a bright and uplifting atmosphere.

The wind will be a bit playful, coming from the west at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. It’s like the wind wants to dance through the city, adding a touch of liveliness to the surroundings.

With the clearing skies, the temperature will rise to a pleasant high of 23 degrees Celsius. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, bask in the warmth of the sun, or take a leisurely stroll to soak up the beautiful weather. Just remember to protect yourself from the sun’s rays, as the UV index will be 8 or very high.

As evening approaches, the clear conditions will continue, offering a great chance to appreciate the night sky. The wind will gradually calm down, transitioning from west at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, to a light breeze. It’s like the wind wants to create a tranquil ambiance, allowing you to relax and unwind.

The low temperature tonight will be around 10 degrees Celsius. So, if you’re planning any outdoor activities or stargazing, you might want to have a light jacket or sweater handy to stay comfortable.

Enjoy the clearing skies, embrace the refreshing breeze, and make the most of your day and night in Thunder Bay! It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature and the pleasant weather.

Fort Frances

Get ready for a sunny and vibrant day ahead. The sun will be shining brightly, casting its warm glow over the town and creating a cheerful atmosphere.

The wind will be a playful companion, coming from the west at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. It’s like the wind wants to add a touch of excitement to the day, rustling the leaves and bringing a refreshing breeze.

With the abundant sunshine, the temperature will rise to a pleasant high of 23 degrees Celsius. It’s a perfect day to enjoy outdoor activities, soak up the sun’s rays, or simply take a leisurely walk and appreciate the beauty of the surroundings. Just remember to protect yourself from the sun’s intensity, as the UV index will be 8 or very high.

As evening approaches, the clear conditions will continue, providing a serene and tranquil atmosphere. The wind will gradually calm down, transitioning from west at 20 km/h to a light breeze. It’s like the wind wants to create a peaceful ambiance, allowing you to relax and enjoy the evening.

The low temperature tonight will be around 8 degrees Celsius. So, if you’re planning any evening activities, you might want to have a light jacket or sweater handy to stay comfortable.

Embrace the sunny weather, enjoy the pleasant breeze, and make the most of your day and night in Fort Frances! It’s a wonderful opportunity to savour the beauty of nature and the delightful weather.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Get ready for a fantastic day of sunshine and pleasant weather.

The sun will be shining brightly, creating a cheerful and vibrant atmosphere throughout the region. It’s a perfect day to enjoy outdoor activities, soak up the sun’s warmth, or simply appreciate the beauty of nature around you.

The wind will be a bit playful, starting from the west at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. It adds a touch of excitement and energy to the day, rustling the leaves and creating a refreshing breeze.

With such lovely weather, the temperature will rise to a comfortable high of 22 degrees Celsius. Make sure to protect yourself from the sun’s rays, as the UV index will be 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

As the day transitions into evening, the clear conditions will continue, allowing you to enjoy a beautiful sunset. The sky will gradually become partly cloudy, adding some visual interest to the scenery.

The wind will shift from the west to the northeast, blowing at 20 km/h late in the evening. It brings a change in direction, creating a gentle breeze that complements the calmness of the night.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 9 degrees Celsius. It’s a cool and comfortable night, providing a refreshing break from the daytime heat.

Embrace the sunny weather, enjoy the gentle breeze, and make the most of your day and night in Dryden and Vermilion Bay! It’s an ideal opportunity to engage in outdoor activities, relax in nature’s embrace, or simply spend quality time with loved ones.

Kenora

Get ready for a delightful day filled with sunshine and pleasant weather.

The sun will shine brightly throughout the day, creating a cheerful and invigorating atmosphere. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, soak up the warmth, or simply bask in the beauty of nature.

As the morning progresses, the wind will pick up from the southwest, reaching speeds of 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. It adds a touch of excitement and energy to the day, rustling the leaves and creating a refreshing breeze.

With such pleasant conditions, the temperature will rise to a comfortable high of 23 degrees Celsius. However, don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun’s rays, as the UV index will be 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

As evening approaches, the clear conditions will continue, allowing for a beautiful sunset and a serene night sky. The wind will gradually calm down, shifting from the west at 20 km/h to a light breeze, creating a tranquil ambiance.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 9 degrees Celsius, providing a cool and refreshing night for a peaceful sleep or evening activities.

Embrace the sunny weather, enjoy the gentle breeze, and make the most of your day and night in Kenora! It’s an ideal opportunity to engage in outdoor adventures, relax by the waterfront, or simply spend quality time in nature.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Here with Weather Watcher Lance Matthews to provide you with the latest weather update.

Today, the sky will be mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers transitioning to a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Be prepared for changing weather conditions throughout the day. The wind will be strong from the northwest, blowing at 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h. This will bring a noticeable chill to the air.

The temperature will start off at plus 2 degrees Celsius this morning but will remain steady throughout the day, not fluctuating much. Dress warmly and layer your clothing to stay comfortable in the cooler temperatures. The UV index is 4, indicating a moderate level of UV radiation. While it may not be sunny, it’s still essential to protect your skin from potential harm.

As evening approaches, the sky will remain mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The northwest wind will persist at 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h, maintaining a brisk and chilly feel. The temperature will drop to minus 5 degrees Celsius overnight, with a wind chill of minus 14. It’s advisable to bundle up and take precautions to stay warm and safe in these conditions.

Be prepared for the changing weather conditions and make sure to dress appropriately for the cooler temperatures. Stay cozy indoors or, if you venture outside, take measures to protect yourself from the wind chill. Stay safe and enjoy your day in Wasaho Cree Nation!