Showing Up at Border Point of Entry Impaired Never a Great Start for Visit

RAINY RIVER — The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) concerning a United States male who failed the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST).

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 10:22 a.m., the OPP responded to the Rainy River Port of Entry of the CBSA after the SFST was conducted on a male who exhibited signs of impairment due to drugs. The individual was subsequently taken into custody and subjected to further testing conducted by an OPP drug recognition expert.

Following the investigation, Wayne Harthan, a 63-year-old resident of Baudette, Minnesota, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, as well as Operation While Impaired – Blood Drug Concentration.

The accused has received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Wayne Harthan is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023, to address the charges brought against him.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring road safety and urges motorists to promptly report any suspicions of impaired driving by contacting the police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be shared through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.