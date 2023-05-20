FORT FRANCES — The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances have apprehended and charged an individual with impaired operation following a call for service.

On the evening of May 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51 p.m., the OPP responded to a call for service in Fort Frances. Officers located an individual operating a motor vehicle on Second Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the male driver was subjected to an Approved Screening Device (ASD) test by the officers. Subsequently, he was placed under arrest.

Following the investigation, Sean Smith, a 37-year-old resident of Fort Frances, Ontario, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Sean Smith is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 19, 2023, to address the charges brought against him.

The OPP remains dedicated to promoting road safety and urges motorists to promptly report any suspicions of impaired driving by contacting the police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be shared through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.