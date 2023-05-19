FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Two individuals from Fort Frances are facing multiple charges, including robbery, assault, and drug trafficking, following an incident at a residence in the town.

According to the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, officers were alerted to an assault and robbery that occurred at a residence in Fort Frances on May 13, 2023. The report was made in the early hours of May 15, 2023, and an investigation was launched shortly thereafter.

Charges including robbery, assault, and drug trafficking

Following the investigation, the police have pressed a slew of charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act against these two individuals.

Christopher Whalen, 42, of Fort Frances, has been arrested and faces multiple charges. These include pointing a firearm, forcible confinement, robbery with theft, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (both cocaine and methamphetamine), failure to comply with a probation order and release order, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order.

Similarly, 33-year-old Chelsea Bragg, also of Fort Frances, has been arrested and charged with forcible confinement, robbery with theft, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, specifically cocaine and methamphetamine.

The accused have since been remanded into custody and are scheduled to make their court appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on May 19, 2023.