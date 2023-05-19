TORONTO – Sports – In a surprising announcement today, Brendan Shanahan, the President and Alternate Governor of the Toronto Maple Leafs, revealed that the club has made the decision to part ways with General Manager Kyle Dubas. Dubas, who has served the organization for the past nine seasons, including the last five as General Manager, will not be returning for the upcoming season as his contract is set to expire on June 30th.

During his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Dubas exhibited unwavering dedication and played a pivotal role in fostering a strong culture within the dressing room and staff. His relentless pursuit of improvement propelled the team forward each season.

Shanahan expressed his gratitude towards Dubas for his valuable contributions and acknowledged the positive impact he had on the organization.

Shanahan stated, “I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as General Manager. Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff, and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season. We wish Kyle and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his valuable contributions.”

As the news of Dubas’s departure reverberates through the hockey community, fans and analysts alike will eagerly await the announcement of his successor. The Toronto Maple Leafs, an iconic franchise with a rich history, will embark on a new chapter under fresh leadership as they strive to achieve their ultimate goal of capturing the elusive Stanley Cup.