Thunder Bay – Missing Person – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating Alycia-Lynn RUFFO, a 26-year-old woman who has been reported missing. Alycia-Lynn was last in contact with her family on May 17, 2023.

Alycia-Lynn RUFFO is described as an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’11” tall. She has long brown hair, green eyes, and several tattoos on her arms. Unfortunately, there are no available details regarding her last known clothing descriptors.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alycia-Lynn RUFFO to immediately contact them at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay community is encouraged to come forward with any relevant information that may assist in locating Alycia-Lynn RUFFO. Together, we can support the police in their efforts to ensure her safety and well-being.