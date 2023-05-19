SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Joseph Martino, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer committed a criminal offence in relation to a 19-year-old woman who experienced a medical emergency while in custody. The incident occurred on January 20, 2023, when the woman was arrested in Sioux Lookout on an outstanding warrant. She was subsequently placed in a holding cell and found to be in possession of drugs. During her bail hearing, concerns were raised about her well-being, leading to her transfer to a medical facility for treatment.

Following the investigation by the SIU, Director Joseph Martino concluded that there was no evidence to support the allegation of a criminal offence by the OPP officer involved in the woman’s case. The findings indicate that the officer’s actions were not responsible for the woman’s medical distress.

The SIU, an independent civilian oversight agency, was established to investigate incidents involving police officers in Ontario that result in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault. Their objective is to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence in the law enforcement system.

While this investigation has concluded without any criminal charges, it remains crucial for authorities to assess and continually improve their protocols and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals in custody. The incident serves as a reminder of the complex nature of law enforcement and the importance of proper medical care for individuals under arrest.