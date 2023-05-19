Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Headed to the long weekend it is starting with clouds and precipitation across much of Western Ontario, however the weekend is looking like sunny skies will be on the menu

Thunder Bay

Today, we have a few showers that will be tapering off near noon, transitioning into a cloudy sky. However, there’s still a 40 percent chance of showers lingering throughout the day. It’s like nature wants to keep you on your toes, adding a touch of unpredictability to your plans. Don’t forget to bring your umbrella along just in case!

As the day progresses, the cloud cover will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, creating a dynamic and ever-changing atmosphere. It’s like the sky wants to play hide and seek with the sun, adding a touch of whimsy to your afternoon. Embrace the shifting shades of light and shadow as you go about your day.

The wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h in the morning, adding a gentle breeze to the surroundings. It’s like a friendly gust wants to accompany you on your outdoor adventures.

The high temperature will reach around 17 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild day. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to stay comfortable in the cooler conditions. Oh, and don’t forget about the UV index! It will be 5 or moderate, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

As night falls, the skies will clear up, revealing a beautifully clear night. It’s like nature wants to treat you to a starry spectacle. The low temperature will be above freezing at plus 3 degrees Celsius, making it a relatively mild night. You might want to keep a light jacket or sweater nearby to stay comfortable.

So, Thunder Bay, embrace the mix of sun, clouds, and showers, and let the weather add a touch of variety to your day and night! Stay dry and enjoy the beautiful starlit sky.

Fort Frances

Hello, Fort Frances! Today, the sky will be predominantly cloudy, setting the stage for a subtle and moody ambiance. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, adding a touch of freshness to the atmosphere. Don’t forget your umbrella as you head out!

As the day progresses, the cloud cover will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, creating a dynamic and ever-changing environment. It’s like nature wants to bring a little balance between light and shadow, adding a touch of intrigue to your afternoon. Embrace the shifting patterns of sunlight as you go about your day.

The wind will blow from the northwest at 20 km/h, but fear not, it will become light in the afternoon. It’s like the wind wants to calm down and create a tranquil atmosphere for you to enjoy.

The high temperature will reach around 19 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild and comfortable day. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand, as the cooler temperatures and occasional showers may create a slight chill in the air. Oh, and don’t forget about the UV index! It will be 6 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

So, Fort Frances, embrace the cloudy sky and let nature’s subtle play of sun and clouds add a touch of intrigue to your day! Stay dry, enjoy the changing ambiance, and make the most of your day.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Today, get ready for a cloudy start with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. But don’t worry, as the day progresses, the clouds will gradually clear, revealing a brighter sky. It’s like nature wants to bring some sunshine into your day. Embrace the changing weather and enjoy the transitions.

The wind will blow from the north at 20 km/h, creating a gentle breeze. However, as the afternoon arrives, the wind will become light, as if it wants to settle down and create a calm atmosphere for you to enjoy.

The high temperature will reach around 18 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild and comfortable day. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand, as the cooler temperatures may make you feel a bit chilly. Oh, and don’t forget about the UV index! It will be 7 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

As night falls, the sky will be clear, creating a peaceful and serene atmosphere. It’s like nature wants to gift you with a breathtaking view of the stars. The low temperature will be around 7 degrees Celsius, so you might want to keep a light jacket nearby to stay comfortable.

So, Vermilion Bay and Dryden, embrace the cloudy start and the clearing sky, and let the weather add a touch of variety to your day and night! Enjoy the beauty of the changing conditions and make the most of your day.

Kenora

Hello, Kenora! Today, we have a cloudy start to the day with a 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning. However, don’t let that dampen your spirits because as the day progresses, the clouds will gradually clear, revealing a brighter sky. It’s like nature wants to bring some sunshine your way. Embrace the changing weather and enjoy the transitions.

The wind will blow from the north at 20 km/h, creating a gentle breeze. But as the afternoon arrives, the wind will become light, as if it wants to settle down and create a calm and peaceful atmosphere for you to enjoy.

The high temperature will reach around 18 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild and comfortable day. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand, as the cooler temperatures may make you feel a bit chilly. Oh, and don’t forget about the UV index! It will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

As night falls, the sky will be clear, creating a peaceful and serene atmosphere. It’s like nature wants to gift you with a breathtaking view of the stars. The low temperature will be around 7 degrees Celsius, so you might want to keep a light jacket nearby to stay comfortable.

So, Kenora, embrace the cloudy start and the clearing sky, and let the weather add a touch of variety to your day and night! Enjoy the beauty of the changing conditions and make the most of your day.

Sachigo Lake

Hello, Sachigo Lake! Today, get ready for some clearing skies as the day progresses. It’s like nature wants to bring a touch of brightness to your day. Embrace the changing conditions and enjoy the transition from cloudy to clear.

The wind will shift to the west at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. It’s like a playful breeze wants to make its presence known, adding a bit of excitement to the atmosphere.

The high temperature will reach around 20 degrees Celsius, providing a pleasant and comfortable day. You might want to enjoy some outdoor activities or soak up the sunshine. Oh, and don’t forget about the UV index! It will be 7 or high, so make sure to protect your skin and enjoy the sun responsibly.

As night falls, the sky will remain clear, allowing for a beautiful view of the stars. The wind will continue blowing from the west at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. It’s like the wind wants to keep the atmosphere lively and add a touch of energy to the night.

The low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius, so you might want to have a light jacket or sweater nearby to stay comfortable.

So, Sachigo Lake, enjoy the clearing skies and the refreshing breeze, and make the most of your day and night! Embrace the beauty of nature and take some time to relax and unwind in the great outdoors.