THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Confederation College and the Thunder Bay Police Service are proud to announce the formation of a new partnership that will foster community relationships and help students.

Effective immediately, the Thunder Bay Police Service has an office space located in the Confederation College Shuniah Building. The space will be designated for officers to catch up on reports and provide a space for off-site interviews. Additionally, having officers on campus will give the police service an opportunity to engage with students and address their specific needs.

“We welcome our neighbours from the Thunder Bay Police Service into our building and hope that their presence engages students in a positive way,” stated President Kathleen Lynch. “We have partnered with the police at various events over the years, and they always offer support and encouragement towards our students. Having officers on campus will only strengthen this relationship.”

Students at the college will be able to chat with officers from the Primary Response and Community Outreach Branches about specific problems they are facing. For example, fraudsters aggressively target international students due to their unfamiliarity with Canadian law. By engaging with students, the officers can address these challenges and prevent students from being victimized.

“Police working to build up lasting relationships of trust must begin early with youth and young adults,” stated Derek West, Inspector of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Outreach Branch. “Being connected to students at Confederation College reduces the fear many international students may have about police. The connections made now can translate into a safer community and in some cases allow students to consider a career in law enforcement. Our presence at the college will allow us to be accessible for positive relationships to develop.”

This is just one example of the many issues unique to students. The pilot project aims to help both international and domestic students learn in a safe and welcoming environment. It will also encourage community partnerships from Confederation College and the Thunder Bay Police Service.

“This partnership with Confederation College and the Thunder Bay Police Service will be an integral part of our Safe Campus initiative and will help build positive relationships between Confederation College, our students and the Thunder Bay Police Service,” said Mike Rozic, Director of Public Safety and Risk Management.