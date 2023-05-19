Missouri Thunder welcome Joao Lucas Campos and Kade Madsen with No. 3, No. 4 picks

By Andrew C. Hatfield

FORT WORTH, Texas — After acquiring the first two draft picks in the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Draft courtesy of a pair of trades leading into the league’s second season, the Carolina Cowboys selected seven-time PRCA champion Sage Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma) with the first overall selection, followed by three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah), another veteran rider who recently won the 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship, with the second overall pick.

“I think PBR Teams is the future of the sport,” Kimzey said. “To be the No. 1 pick and go to a great organization like the Carolina Cowboys, I couldn’t be happier. This team has a lot of punches to throw.”

While the Cowboys elected to roll with two decorated veterans, complete with championship buckles, the Missouri Thunder opted to welcome young talent with tremendous potential.

With the third overall pick, the Thunder selected 2023 PBR Velocity Tour Finals event champion Joao Lucas Campos (Porto Feliz, Brazil). After making his Unleash The Beast debut last weekend during the opening rounds of the 2023 PBR World Finals, he caught the Thunder’s attention and will look to contribute throughout the summer alongside Kade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah), whom Missouri selected with the fourth overall pick.

The 18-year-old, younger brother to the Oklahoma Freedom’s Briggs Madsen (Tremonton, Utah), joins Missouri as a member of its protected roster and will likely see action in July, when the PBR Team Series begins its second season in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 24-25.

Picking fifth, the Kansas City Outlaws selected 2022 PBR Brazil Champion Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil)

The Oklahoma Freedom used the No. 6 pick in the first round to select rising star Brady Turgeon (New River, Arizona). The talented 19-year-old had three Top-10 finishes in six Unleash The Beast events in 2023 and is amidst his first PBR World Finals, with a qualified ride in Round 1 at Dickies Arena on the biggest stage in Western sports.

With the final first-round selection, the Texas Rattlers used the seventh overall pick to draft Creek Young (Springfield, Missouri). The 22-year-old is a two-time NFR qualifier and finished 11th in the PRCA in 2022. He’ll look to make an impact with the Rattlers under the watchful eye of PBR co-founder and Rattlers Head Coach Cody Lambert, who’s had a knack for identifying and developing elite talent.

Thirteen draft selections were made overall Wednesday night inside Cowboy Channel Studios in Fort Worth, Texas, during the three-round protected roster draft.

These riders are guaranteed a place on their respective teams’ Protected Rosters for the first two events in the 2023 PBR Team Series season in Cheyenne July 24-25 and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Aug. 3-5.

The Austin Gamblers did not have a selection in the 2023 Protected Roster Draft because their Protected Roster was full prior to the start of the protected roster draft.

In all, 147 new riders declared for the draft this year. The 115 who did not get selected automatically become unrestricted free agents.

2023 PBR Team Series Draft Results

Round 1 (Overall Picks 1-7)

Carolina Cowboys – Sage Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma) Carolina Cowboys – Josh Frost (Randlett, UT) Missouri Thunder – Joao Lucas Campos (Porto Feliz, Brazil) Missouri Thunder – Kade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah) Kansas City Outlaws – Cassio Dias (São F. de Sales, Brazil) Oklahoma Freedom – Brady Turgeon (New River, Arizona) Texas Rattlers – Creek Young (Springfield, Missouri)

Round 2 (Overall Picks 8-12)

Nashville Stampede – Kaiden Loud (Kaufman, Texas) Kansas City Outlaws – Leonardo Ferreira (Cassilandia, Brazil) Missouri Thunder – Eduardo Matos (Emilianópolis, Brazil) Arizona Ridge Riders – Jeff Askey (Fort Smith, Montana) Carolina Cowboys – Daniel Feitosa (Guaraci, Brazil)

Round 3 (Overall Pick 13)

Missouri Thunder – Felipe Furlan (Sales Oliveira, Brazil)

In the continuing Practice Roster Draft, the following picks were made:

ROUND 1 1 Nashville Stampede Bruno Souza de Carvalho 2 Arizona Ridge Riders Guilherme Valleiras 3 Oklahoma Freedom Elizmar Souza Jeremiahs 4 Texas Rattlers Dawson Gleaves 5 Austin Gamblers Cort McFadden 6 Kansas City Outlaws Julio Cesar Marques 7 Carolina Cowboys Flavio Zivieri 8 Missouri Thunder Paulo Eduardo Rossetto ROUND 2 1 Nashville Stampede PASSED 2 Arizona Ridge Riders Davi Henrique da Lima 3 Oklahoma Freedom Jacob O’Mara 4 Texas Rattlers Alvaro Ariel Silva Pereira 5 Austin Gamblers Jean Perrira 6 Kansas City Outlaws Brady Portenier 7 Carolina Cowboys Trey Kimzey 8 Missouri Thunder Andy Bohl ROUND 3 1 Nashville Stampede PASSED 2 Arizona Ridge Riders Levi Gray 3 Oklahoma Freedom Roscoe Jarboe 4 Texas Rattlers PASSED 5 Austin Gamblers PASSED 6 Kansas City Outlaws PASSED 7 Carolina Cowboys PASSED 8 Missouri Thunder PASSED ROUND 4 1 Nashville Stampede PASSED 2 Arizona Ridge Riders PASSED 3 Oklahoma Freedom Alex Cerqueira 4 Texas Rattlers PASSED 5 Austin Gamblers PASSED 6 Kansas City Outlaws PASSED 7 Carolina Cowboys PASSED 8 Missouri Thunder PASSED ROUND 5 1 Nashville Stampede PASSED 2 Arizona Ridge Riders PASSED 3 Oklahoma Freedom Coy Pollmeier 4 Texas Rattlers PASSED 5 Austin Gamblers PASSED 6 Kansas City Outlaws PASSED 7 Carolina Cowboys PASSED 8 Missouri Thunder PASSED

About the PBR Team Series:

The PBR Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA.

The PBR Team Series, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events are staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five riders on the Practice Roster. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings. All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.

PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.