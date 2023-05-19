With world’s Top 10 riders blanked and just three making the requisite 8, Joao Lucas Campos and Wingson Henrique da Silva split the Round 4 win

By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas – The rank bovine athletes of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) were the undeniable stars during Round 4 of the 2023 World Finals as the top contenders for the YETI World Champion Bull honor delivered their second of three outs at the marathon event.

While just three riders made the 8, none ranked inside the Top 10, Ridin’ Solo (Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty/McCoy Rodeo) delivered what is now the top bull score of the World Finals to overtake sole ownership of the No. 1 rank as he looks to defend his World Champion Bull honor.

Ridin’ Solo, matched up against Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas), sent the charismatic Arkansas native to the ground in a swift 3.54 seconds and was marked a mammoth 46.5 points.

The powerful animal athlete’s score, coupled with Cool Whip’s (Julian/Staci Addison/D&H/Crooked W) uncharacteristic 44-point out during his 3.15-second buckoff of Tyler Manor (Portland, Indiana), allowed Ridin’ Solo to surge to the lead in the World Champion Bull race.

After beginning Round 4 tied with Cool Whip for the No. 1 rank, Ridin’ Solo now leads the No. 2 bull by 0.07 points. Cool Whip, meantime, plummeted in the standings. He’s now No. 4, 0.25 points behind No. 1 Ridin’ Solo.

UTZ BesTex Legend (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) is now firmly ranked No. 2 in the standings. Hailing from 2023 PBR Stock Contractor of the Year Blake Sharp’s outfit, Legend was scored an impressive 46 points after he bested Aaron Williams (Pismo Beach, California) in a quick 1.56 seconds.

Wingson Henrique da Silva (Navirai, Brazil) and Joao Lucas Campos (Porto Feliz, Brazil) tied for the Round 4 win, each marked 89.5 points to garner checks for $34,166.67.

Silva dominated a difficult, out-of-rhythm Flyin Wired (Tommy Julian/BS Cattle Co.), while 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals event winner Campos covered Moonlight Party (Jane Clark/Gene Owen).

Both contenders netted 68 Unleash The Beast points.

Silva rose from No. 15 to No. 13 in the World Championship race, climbing within 548.5 points of the No. 1 rank. He also rose to second on the overall World Finals event leaderboard, trailing Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) by 0.25 points in the aggregate.

Lima was unable to expand his lead atop the standings after he was bucked off by Tulsa Time (Cord McCoy/Kelly & Cami Heath/McCoy Rodeo) in 3.23 seconds.

Campos, who is making his Unleash The Beast debut in Fort Worth, surged from No. 60 to No. 47. Having gone 2-for-4, the Brazilian newcomer is also now fourth in the event, 1.25 points back in the aggregate.

As the only other rider to make the 8, Jesse Petri (Dublin, Texas) was third in the fourth round inside Dickies Arena.

With an 88.75-point ride aboard Mr. Right Now (Silent 7/Hilton Bull Co.), the Texan earned 44 Unleash The Beast points.

Petri climbed from No. 12 to No. 10 in the world. He is now within 533 points of No. 1 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), who is sidelined by injury.

The world’s Top 10 were shut out in Round 4, including No. 2 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), who has yet to make a dent in Pacheco’s lead, now 0-for-4 inside Dickies Arena even with Pacheco within striking distance. In Round 4, he was upended byBig Bank (Universal Pro Rodeo/Rachel & Dustin Powell) in 4.28 seconds.

The 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast continues with Round 5 on Friday, May 19, at 7:45 p.m. CDT.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the league on all social media platforms at @PBR.

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Round 7-Round 8-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Ramon de Lima, 87-0-88.75-0-0-0-0-0-175.75-80 Points. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-86-89.5-0-0-0-0-175.50-88 Points. Boudreaux Campbell, 84.75-0-90.25-0-0-0-0-0-175.00-71 Points. Joao Lucas Campos, 85-0-0-89.5-0-0-0-0-174.50-98 Points. Braidy Randolph, 0-85.75-87.25-0-0-0-0-0-173.00-68 Points. Colten Fritzlan, 0-86-86.75-0-0-0-0-0-172.75-68 Points. Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-90.5-0-0-0-0-0-90.50-89 Points. Derek Kolbaba, 89.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-89.75-88 Points.

(tie). Austin Richardson, 0-89.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-89.75-88 Points.

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-89-0-0-0-0-0-89.00-44 Points.

(tie). Nick Tetz, 0-89-0-0-0-0-0-0-89.00-48 Points.

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-88.75-0-0-0-0-88.75-44 Points. João Ricardo Vieira, 88.5-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.50-48 Points. Chase Dougherty, 88.25-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.25-44 Points. Cooper Davis, 0-0-88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-34 Points.

(tie). Lucas Divino, 0-0-88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-34 Points.

Dener Barbosa, 85.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-85.75-36 Points. Dawson Branton, 85-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-85.00-30 Points. Koltin Hevalow, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-22 Points.

Jose Vitor Leme, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Guilherme Valleiras, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Brady Turgeon, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Aaron Williams, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Josh Frost, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

2023 Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)