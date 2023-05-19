Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Victoria Day Long Weekend is the unofficial start of summer for many across the region and in Thunder Bay.

For Monday, banks, government offices, shopping malls, the LCBO and the Beer Store will all be closed.

Grocery wise, George’s Market on River Street, and Skafs in Current River on Hodder Avenue are open. Metro, Renco, Safeway and Real Canadian Superstore will be closed.

The Hub on Victoria Avenue will be open Saturday, and closed Monday.

All @TBayPL branches will be closed for the day on Monday. Don’t forget – you can borrow books, audiobooks, comics, movies, music and more through our digital lending services! Learn more on their website at Thunder Bay Public Library.

Thunder Bay Transit will be operating, but on Victoria Day Monday will be on the holiday schedule. Contact www.nextlift.ca for bus routes and times.

Thunder Bay Police, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior EMS will be in full operation, as usual. Hopefully you won’t need them, but 911 is just a call away.

Superior Strategies will be closed on Monday.

Northwest Employment Centres will close at 3:00 Friday and re-open on Tuesday morning.

If you have a business which is either closed or open on the weekend, send your update information to newsroom@netnewsledger.com.