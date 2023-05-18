THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is currently conducting an investigation into the death of an adult male, following the discovery of a body on the city’s south side on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call around 2:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Gore Street West after a pedestrian came across what appeared to be the body of an adult male.

An official scene has been established and the investigation is actively ongoing. Authorities are urging the public to steer clear of the area until further notice.

Despite the circumstances, the TBPS has assured that there is no ongoing public safety risk associated with this particular investigation.

No additional details are available at this moment, but updates will be provided as the situation develops.