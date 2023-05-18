Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. For the latest on the wildfire situation in the region visit: Wildfire Update.

Thunder Bay

Today, get ready for some cloud cover as the morning progresses. The sky wants to switch things up and bring you a few showers. It’s like nature wants to give you a refreshing surprise. The high temperature will reach around 15 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild day. Don’t forget your umbrella!

As night falls, the showers will come to an end, leaving behind a mainly cloudy sky. However, there’s still a 40 percent chance of showers lingering in the atmosphere. It’s like the sky wants to keep you on your toes, teasing you with the possibility of raindrops. Mother Nature loves to keep things interesting!

The low temperature will be above freezing at plus 5 degrees Celsius, making it a relatively mild night. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to stay comfortable. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the cozy atmosphere indoors or perhaps take a leisurely walk and listen to the sounds of the evening.

So, Thunder Bay, embrace the clouds and showers, and let the weather add a touch of spontaneity to your day and night! Stay dry and enjoy the beauty of nature’s surprises.

Fort Frances

Hey there, Fort Frances! Today, we have a few showers that will be making their exit in the morning, leaving behind a cloudy sky. However, there’s still a 40 percent chance of showers persisting throughout the day. It’s like the weather wants to keep you guessing, adding a little excitement to your plans. Don’t forget to grab your umbrella before heading out!

In addition to the showers, there will also be widespread smoke in the area during the morning. While it may affect visibility, it adds a unique touch to the atmosphere. Embrace the mysterious haze and take precautions if necessary.

The high temperature will reach around 17 degrees Celsius, providing a mild and comfortable day. You might want to have a light jacket on hand to stay comfortable in the damp conditions. Oh, and don’t forget about the UV index! It will be 6 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

As night falls, the cloud cover will persist, keeping the atmosphere gray and moody. The chance of showers will remain at 40 percent, so keep your umbrella handy. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, adding a gentle breeze to the evening. It’s like nature wants to set the stage for a calm and peaceful night.

The low temperature will be above freezing at plus 4 degrees Celsius, making it a relatively mild night. You might want to keep a light sweater or jacket nearby to stay comfortable. It’s a great opportunity to relax indoors or enjoy a cozy evening activity as you listen to the sound of raindrops on your window.

So, Fort Frances, embrace the showers and clouds, and let the weather add a touch of unpredictability to your day and night! Stay dry and enjoy the unique ambiance that comes with the rain.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Hello Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Today, we have a few showers that will be tapering off in the morning, transitioning into a mainly cloudy sky. However, there’s still a 40 percent chance of showers lingering throughout the day. It’s like nature wants to keep you on your toes, adding a touch of unpredictability to your plans. Don’t forget to bring your umbrella along just in case!

The wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h in the late morning, bringing a gentle breeze to the area. It’s like a friendly gust of wind wants to accompany you on your adventures.

The high temperature will reach around 15 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild day. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to stay comfortable in the cooler conditions. Oh, and don’t forget about the UV index! It will be 6 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

As night falls, the cloud cover will persist, creating a cloudy and somewhat gloomy atmosphere. The chance of showers will remain at 40 percent, so keep that umbrella nearby. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light after midnight. It’s like the wind wants to settle down and create a tranquil environment for the night.

The low temperature will be above freezing at plus 4 degrees Celsius, making it a relatively mild night. You might want to keep a light jacket or sweater nearby to stay comfortable. It’s a great opportunity to cozy up indoors or enjoy a peaceful evening activity as you listen to the patter of raindrops.

So, Vermilion Bay and Dryden, embrace the showers and clouds, and let the weather add a touch of variety to your day and night! Stay dry and enjoy the unique ambiance that comes with the rain.

Kenora