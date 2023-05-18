Kenora – NEWS – A break-in at a Kenora business on Railway Street led to a swift arrest on May 17, 2023. Local law enforcement agencies, the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Treaty Three Police, promptly responded to a call about the incident shortly past 11:30 PM.

With efficiency and tactical precision, the police formed a boundary around the scene and initiated a search operation. Their diligent effort bore fruit just before midnight as they apprehended a male suspect in connection with the burglary.

Consequently, 29-year-old Angus Tait, a resident of Kenora, faces charges under the Criminal Code for break and enter. Following his arrest, Tait was released from police custody and is due to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 8, 2023.