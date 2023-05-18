by Waddell Phillips, Class Counsel in the Federal Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars class action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Individuals who attended a Federal Indian Residential School during the day but did not sleep there overnight (Day Scholars) have until October 4, 2023, to submit a claim for compensation.

“The claims process has been open for over a year, and we’ve received thousands of claims so far, but we want to ensure everyone eligible for compensation submits a claim,” says Cory Wanless, Class Counsel for the Settlement. “We encourage Day Scholars to submit their claims as soon as possible to avoid feeling rushed or being left out of the compensation process.”

To be eligible, the individual must have attended a school listed on the Schedule E Indian Residential Schools List when it was operating as a Federal Indian Residential school.

Estate claims can be filed on behalf of Day Scholars who passed away on or after May 30, 2005. Estate claims must be filed by the Executor/Administrator/Trustee/Liquidator or if none is appointed, the deceased Day Scholar’s highest priority heir.

“It’s important to understand the eligibility criteria before submitting a claim. There is a Claims Assessment Tool to help determine eligibility by answering a few simple questions. Individuals who are not sure if they are eligible can visit www.justicefordayscholars.com and take the assessment,” says Wanless.

The claim form can be completed online at www.dayscholarsclaims.com or by downloading and completing a paper version of the claim form. Claim forms can also be requested by contacting the Administrator at 1-877-877-5786 or dayscholarsclaims@deloitte.ca.

Resources available to Class Members

There are resources and support available to help people submit their claim.

Video information on how to fill your claim form online: https://www.justicefordayscholars.com/resources/informational-resources/

All questions regarding the claims process, including updates on previously submitted claims, can be answered by the Claims Administrator Deloitte: 1-887-877-5786 or dayscholarsclaims@deloitte.ca.

Class Counsel is available to answer questions about the class action and settlement at 1-888-222-6845 or dayscholars@waddellphillips.ca.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or online at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

The settlement also provides $50 million for a Day Scholars Revitalization Fund established to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture, and commemoration for the benefit of Day Scholar Survivors and their Descendants. The Fund will be administered by the independent Day Scholars Revitalization Society. The process for applying for funding from the Day Scholars Revitalization Fund has not yet been set and will be available from the Day Scholars Revitalization Society once established.