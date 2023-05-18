Google Meet and Duo to Merge into a Single Platform

In June 2022, Google announced it was merging Meet and Duo into a single platform for video and voice calls. Duo, Google’s video chat service for consumers, will soon merge with Meet, Google’s video chat service for business users. Over the last few weeks, Google has started rolling out the upgrade that gives users access to several new features besides the current video calling features.

According to Google, every user will soon receive a notification informing them that "Duo has been upgraded to Meet as their one app for video calling and meetings." Here's a detailed insight into Google Duo's merger with Google Meet.

Duo Meets Meet: What to Expect

Google has started rolling out the newest features to the Duo app in a phased manner. Android and iOS users have started seeing their app icon and name updated to Meet.

The upgrade will happen across mobile phones and tablet devices and is expected to be completed in September. Ensure you keep your app updated to the latest version to ensure a smooth transition.

Of course, the changes must be reflected across all devices. The tech giant has already updated the Duo branding on the web version, and it is now replaced by the Meet name and icon. On top of that, Google plans to redirect the website link of Duo to Meet in the next few months.

The Duo app will soon get all of Meet’s features through app updates, and after completing the transition, it will be renamed Google Meet. By the end of the process, there will be only two apps – the new Google Meet app and Meet Original (the standard app). Eventually, the original Meet app will be entirely phased out, leaving only the new app that includes all the previous features found in Duo.

If you are an existing Meet user, you will notice no changes to your experience. Although you can continue using the app for joining and scheduling meetings, it is recommended to use the updated app to get combined features all in one place. Google will continue to add more features to help people connect, collaborate, and share experiences on any device, at any place.

The Changes to Google Duo

Google has upgraded Duo to include video calls as well as meeting capabilities. When communicating in Duo, users can do either:

Meetings : You can join or create a cloud-encrypted Google Meet meeting with a link once you are ready. Meet meetings occur in the Duo app.

: You can join or create a cloud-encrypted Google Meet meeting with a link once you are ready. Meet meetings occur in the Duo app. 1:1 and Group Video Calling: The classic Google Duo end-to-end encrypted experience involves calling a single number or group directly.

The new experience supports the secure video calling solution of Google at no extra charge, with more additional features to connect with others. You can still make unlimited video calls without any time limit on your phone. Your contacts, conversation history and messages will remain.

Google Duo’s Existing Features Are Here to Stay

The video calling features of Google Duo will remain even with the latest upgrade. The upgrade is an enhanced app experience and doesn’t require you to download a new app. You will still be able to enjoy everything you have always done in Duo. This includes:

Make video calls by phone number or email.

Ask Google Assistant to make a call with your existing devices.

Send messages to your contacts.

Use fun effects and filters.

New and Improved Video Calling and Meeting Features

The newest upgrade allows you to create, join and schedule a meeting. Users can connect with friends and colleagues at a scheduled time or start instant video calls with their whole study group. Also, you will get access to Meet’s suite of meeting features and capabilities. This upgrade enables you to:

Connect with large groups of up to 100 people on video calls.

Apply visual effects and customize virtual backgrounds.

Use the in-meeting chat for deep engagement.

Get live closed captions for better accessibility support.

Enjoy better audio and video experiences with noise cancellation.

Set up instant meetings or schedule meetings so that others can join when they are ready.

Integrate with a variety of other tools, including Gmail, Google Assistant, Calendar, Messages, and others.

Google Duo is also getting a live sharing feature that allows all meeting participants to interact with the shared content. This allows you to curate playlists on Spotify, co-watch videos on YouTube and take turns while playing games.

The last few years have accelerated the use of video communications to connect with dear ones, celebrate milestones, learn new things and even welcome new family members. To support users who rely on Google for video meetings and calls, the company aims to bring the power of Google Meet to users of Google Duo. Meet and Duo combines to be the single, easy-to-use and powerful video calling solution you need.