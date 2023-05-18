THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Confederation College celebrated the accomplishments of over 100 students today at the annual Academic Upgrading Recognition Ceremony.

17 students received an Academic and Career Entrance (ACE) Certificate, equivalent to a Grade 12 Ontario high school diploma. Courses included in the ACE Certificate include English, math, chemistry, physics, biology and self-management. The Academic Upgrading program offers an individualized approach to learning and prepares students to meet their educational, apprenticeship and/or employment goals.

Alternatively, students can complete individual academic upgrading courses based on their needs. Today, over 85 students receive recognition for completing one course, while over the past school year, nearly 270 subjects have been completed by students.

“We’re so proud of all our Academic Upgrading Students and the determination they have shown to complete their studies according to their own timeline,” said Carol Cline, Dean, Workforce Development at Confederation College. “We are excited to continue to watch them succeed in their future endeavours, many of which I am happy to hear will begin at Confederation College.”

Many students who complete Academic upgrading continue into post-secondary studies. In 2022, 68 Academic Upgrading students continued to post-secondary programs at Confederation College. Statistics show that upgrading programs prepare students for success to achieve high grades and commit to their education.

“I was extremely nervous and unsure about returning to school after 10+ years away, but the [Academic Upgrading] program…made me feel welcome and comfortable from the get-go. The teachers were always readily available and enthusiastic to help me in any area I was struggling with, and instilled much-needed confidence in me to succeed in my educational goals,” noted Allan Thompson, recipient of the Peter Rusak Memorial Award. Thompson will begin the Forestry Technician program at Confederation College this September.

This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.