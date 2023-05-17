THUNDER BAY – Missing Person Report – The Thunder Bay Police Service is intensifying its search for 55-year-old Pierre Kowtiash, who has been reported missing, with a significant ground search operation ongoing in the Intercity region of Thunder Bay.

Further investigations have led to a recent confirmed sighting of Pierre in the Thunder Centre vicinity around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. He was last spotted heading westbound on foot towards Fort William Road.

Local residents and passersby might notice a considerable police presence in the area during this search operation. The public is kindly requested to steer clear of these areas until further notice. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has also lent their support to the ground search efforts today.

The police are appealing to residents in this area who have security cameras to inspect their footage from the evening hours of Saturday, May 13. Any potentially valuable information or observations should be reported to the police at (807) 684-1200.

Pierre is described as an Indigenous man, approximately 6’2″ tall with a thin build. He has medium-length black hair, brown eyes and due to a brain injury, he is a non-verbal vulnerable individual.

When last seen, Pierre was dressed in a black jacket, black pants, a black toque, and a blue sweater.

Anyone with any information regarding Pierre’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.