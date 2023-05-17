THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The fire hazard across the region is high. Fortunately there have not been a lot of new fires.

Smoke from Saskatchewan fires are impacting air quality right up to the Ontario/Manitoba boundary this morning. It is possible we will see that smoke coming into the far west of the region later today.



Northwest Region

As of early Tuesday evening, there have been no new confirmed fires in the Northwest Region today.

The hazard is high across the Northwest Region at this time.

For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our Interactive Map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.