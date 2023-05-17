THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Both the Hotspot and Cold Spot in Ontario are in our region. Hot spot in Ontario at 9.8 °C is Kenora, while the Cold spot in Ontario at -5.6 °C is Armstrong.

There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning. However if you are headed west into Manitoba, an Air Quality Alert is in effect with smoke from wildfires impacting the region.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay! Get ready for some sunny shenanigans today as the skies decide to show off their brightest smile. It’s going to be all sunshine and giggles, making you want to dance like nobody’s watching. Enjoy a high temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, giving you the perfect excuse to break out your favorite shades and soak up the rays. Just remember to apply some sunscreen, because the UV index is 7 or high. We wouldn’t want you turning into a lobster!

As the day wears on, the skies might start playing a little game of hide and seek with the clouds. Don’t worry, it’s just their way of keeping things interesting. The wind will join the party, coming from the southeast at a cool 20 km/h. It’s like a gentle breeze whispering secrets in your ear. Embrace the mix of sun and clouds and let it add a dash of excitement to your afternoon.

As nightfall approaches, the sky will put on a show, transitioning into a partly cloudy spectacle. It’s like a little sneak peek of the stars that are waiting to come out and play. But wait, there’s more! Before morning, the clouds will roll in, bringing along a 70 percent chance of showers. It’s like the sky is preparing its own late-night dance party. The low temperature will be a cozy plus 2 degrees Celsius, so grab a blanket and cuddle up for a whimsical night.

Enjoy the day, Thunder Bay, and don’t let the raindrops dampen your adventurous spirit!

Fort Frances

Fort Frances! Today, we have a delightful mix of sun and cloud in store for you. It’s like nature couldn’t decide on just one mood and decided to create a perfect blend. Soak up the rays and enjoy the warmth as you bask in a high temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. The wind will join in on the fun, becoming south at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. It’s like a playful breeze showing off its dance moves.

As the day progresses, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers that might try to make an appearance. But don’t worry, they’re just playing a game of hide and seek with you. Embrace the unexpected and keep an umbrella handy, just in case. You never know when those sneaky showers might decide to surprise you.

As nightfall descends upon us, the sky will transform into a mainly cloudy canvas. The chance of showers will increase to 70 percent, making it seem like the sky wants to have a little water fight. But wait, there’s more! Brace yourself for a possible thunderstorm, adding a touch of excitement to the evening. Don’t forget to count the lightning strikes!

The wind will calm down, becoming light, as if it’s setting the stage for a peaceful night. The low temperature will be around 7 degrees Celsius, making it a cool and cozy night. Grab a blanket and prepare for a lullaby of raindrops on your window. It’s a night to relax, unwind, and perhaps enjoy the soothing sounds of a gentle thunderstorm.

So, Fort Frances, embrace the mix of sun, clouds, and showers, and let Mother Nature keep you on your toes!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Today, get ready for a delightful mix of sun and cloud. It’s like the sky couldn’t decide whether to put on its sunny smile or cover up with a cozy blanket of clouds. Embrace the playfulness and enjoy the ever-changing scenery. The high temperature will reach around 20 degrees Celsius, creating a pleasant and comfortable day. The wind will join the fun, becoming south at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. It’s like a playful breeze giving you a friendly nudge.

As the day progresses, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers that might try to sneak their way in. It’s like a mischievous raindrop or two trying to play hide and seek with you. Keep an eye on the skies and have an umbrella handy, just in case those playful showers decide to make an appearance.

As night falls, the sky will transform into a cloudy canvas, as if it wants to create a cozy atmosphere. The chance of showers will increase to 70 percent, as if the sky wants to have a little water party. But wait, there’s more! Brace yourself for a possible thunderstorm, adding a touch of excitement to the evening. It’s like nature wants to entertain you with its rumbling symphony.

The wind will calm down, becoming light in the late afternoon, as if it wants to set the stage for a peaceful night. The low temperature will be around 7 degrees Celsius, providing a cool and comfortable night. It’s a great opportunity to snuggle up with a warm blanket and listen to the pitter-patter of raindrops on your window. Maybe even count the thunder rumbles as you drift off to sleep.

Kenora

Get ready for a cloudy day ahead as the morning progresses. The sky wants to switch up its game and bring you a 30 percent chance of showers. But hold on tight, because as the afternoon rolls in, that chance of showers will increase to 70 percent. It’s like the sky wants to give you a little surprise water party. Don’t forget to bring your umbrella!

The wind will join the fun, becoming south at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. It’s like a playful breeze wants to blow you in the direction of the nearest shelter. Hang onto your hats!

As night falls, the clouds will continue to dominate the sky, creating a cozy and mysterious atmosphere. The chance of showers will remain at 70 percent, but as the night progresses, it will decrease to 30 percent. Mother Nature wants to keep you on your toes! Oh, and brace yourself, because there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Nature wants to add a little bit of rumble to your evening plans.

The wind will shift its direction to the northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light near midnight. It’s like the wind wants to give you a gentle lullaby as you drift off to sleep. The low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively cool night. Grab a cozy blanket and let the raindrops on your window sing you to sleep.

So, Kenora, embrace the clouds and showers, and let the weather add a touch of excitement to your day and night! Stay dry and enjoy the beautiful symphony of raindrops.

Sachigo Lake

Today, get ready for some cloud cover as the morning progresses. The sky wants to switch things up and bring you a 40 percent chance of showers. It’s like nature wants to give you a surprise sprinkling of rain. Don’t forget to grab your umbrella just in case!

The wind will join in on the fun, coming from the southeast at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. It’s like a playful breeze wants to add some excitement to your day. Hold onto your hats!

As the day turns into evening, the clouds will continue to dominate the sky, creating a gloomy yet intriguing atmosphere. The chance of showers will remain at 40 percent. Mother Nature is keeping you on your toes! The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h, gradually becoming light late in the evening. It’s like the wind wants to whisper a peaceful lullaby to calm the evening.

The low temperature will be above freezing at plus 3 degrees Celsius, making it a relatively mild night. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to stay comfortable. It’s a great opportunity to cozy up indoors or maybe enjoy a warm cup of tea as you listen to the pitter-patter of raindrops on your window.

So, Sachigo Lake, embrace the clouds and showers, and let the weather add a touch of intrigue to your day and night! Enjoy the rhythm of the rain and stay dry and cozy.